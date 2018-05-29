JLT Mobile Computers at TOC Europe

Visit JLT Mobile Computers at TOC Europe, Stand D82

12-14 June 2018, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe

With the addition of the MT2010™ rugged tablet and the JLT6012™ vehicle-mount computer to its product portfolio, JLT offers complete solutions for highly demanding applications in harsh port environments

Växjö, Sweden, May 29, 2018 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, will be co-exhibiting with their long-time partner, IT systems integrator Autepra, at TOC Europe from 12-14 June 2018 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The recently launched MT2010™ rugged tablet is highly portable due to its compact format and provides operators with easy access to real-time data and direct connection to terminal operating systems across the entire port yard. By using tablets from JLT, customers reduce the number of suppliers, thereby simplifying the maintenance of their mobile IT due to a reduced number of suppliers, while taking advantage of the strong support and service model JLT is renowned for.

The MT2010 rugged tablet comes with a large 10-inch, sunlight-readable, projected capacitive touchscreen display, is IP65 dustproof and water resistant, operates in temperatures of -10 to +50 °C (14 to +122 °F), and withstands a drop of up to 4 feet onto concrete. Like all JLT products, the MT2010 can be tailored to individual customer requirements, including additional storage or operating system modifications for improved security.

The new JLT6012™ rugged vehicle-mount computer, featuring the industry’s most compact design, modern Windows, Android or Linux operating systems, and the user-friendly JLT PowerTouch™ PCT technology, takes user productivity to new levels. It provides familiarity to all generations of users. Further, it provides features that make users’ workdays easier, such as quick and easy login and identification with RFID tags, high-brightness displays with adjustable auto-dimming for both indoor and outdoor usage, and easily accessed programmable function buttons that can be used to accelerate the most common user operations.

The JLT6012 also reduces total cost of ownership by providing a wide-range 9-72 VDC isolated power supply with UPS functionality, making it suitable for installation in most types of vehicles, including electrical, gas and diesel-powered trucks, without expensive external hardware. Maintenance cost is kept to a minimum with the resilient JLT PowerTouch display technology that addresses today’s most common reason for computer breakage.

JLT has a history of delivering the very best rugged computing technology to the port industry, reflected in many of its important customer applications, including Ports America, the largest terminal operator and stevedore in the US; DCT Gdansk, the Baltic’s only deep-water terminal; Exolgan, the main port operator in Argentina and member of the Global PSA; terminal operator ITS; the Basra Gateway Terminal, operated by ICTSI; and several other ports around the world. In all instances, the Navis Ready validated rugged computers from JLT have been chosen for their robustness, ease of use and integration capabilities. As unforeseen IT downtime can cause major issues and increased costs, maximum reliability and suitability are paramount – especially when dealing with time-critical logistics operations like those found within ports. It is for these reasons that rugged computers from JLT are top of the list for port and terminal IT applications.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, its products and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com.

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers (EMEA) JLT Mobile Computers Inc. (US) PRismaPR Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO, JLT Inc. Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 470 53 00 53 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 [email protected]

www.jltmobile.com [email protected]

www.jltmobile.com [email protected]

www.prismapr.com

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature – reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company’s turnover in 2017 was SEK 113 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX, First North, under the symbol JLT by Remium Nordic Holding AB as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com. You can also follow and engage with JLT via LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment