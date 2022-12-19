JM Family Enterprises Welcomes Darrell Campbell as Group Vice President of Strategy and Finance

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Darrell Campbell has joined JM Family Enterprises, an $18 billion privately held company, as group vice president of strategy and finance.

In this role, Campbell brings a wealth of experience and provides strategic direction to JM Family’s corporate treasury group, while also overseeing the enterprise strategy and corporate tax teams and partnering with the business teams on portfolio strategy, diversification and tax initiatives.

Eric Gebhard, the company’s group vice president of financial operations and treasurer, has announced his transition into retirement. Gebhard will serve as a strategic advisor to Campbell, sharing the knowledge he has gained over his 26-year career with the company

“We are pleased to welcome Darrell to JM Family,” said Ravi Abbineni, senior vice president and chief financial officer of JM Family Enterprises. “He brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous roles, along with his proven experience in finance, integrated strategy and overall leadership. These skills are a major asset as we continue to evolve across our business endeavors.”

Prior to JM Family, Campbell served as the chief financial officer for Carnival Cruise Line where he led all finance functions for the organization. He previously served as corporate treasurer of Carnival Corporation, the parent company of Carnival Cruise Line, where he oversaw global treasury, risk management, tax compliance and tax strategy functions. Before joining Carnival Corporation in 2017, Darrell was an audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he led financial statement and internal control audits for Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies.

Campbell is a certified public accountant (CPA), licensed in both Florida and New Hampshire. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management from the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, as well as master’s degrees in International Business from the University of Florida, and Accounting from Florida International University.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services, franchising and specialty distribution industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles; JM&A Group, a company committed to improving automotive dealers’ performance by offering Finance & Insurance products and services, dealership training and consulting; World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), a captive financial services company driven to delivering an exceptional dealership and customer experience for Toyota customers in the Southeast; JM Lexus, one of South Florida’s leading Lexus dealers; Home Franchise Concepts®, a multi-brand franchise network consisting of Budget Blinds®, The Tailored Closet™, PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®; and Futura Title & Escrow, a family of leading independent title and escrow companies which includes Alliance Title & Escrow, AmeriTitle, Pacific Alliance Title, and Kittitas Title and Escrow, and Rollease Acmeda, a leading specialty distributor of window covering systems.

