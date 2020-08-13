JM Family Enterprises, Inc. Ranks No. 49 on the 2020 Best Workplaces for Millennials List

Thanks to feedback from associates, JM Family was once again named one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored JM Family Enterprises, Inc. as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Millennials. The diversified automotive corporation took the No. 49 spot on the list, and is one of only two large companies based in South Florida to be featured.

“We are honored to once again be recognized because of the positive feedback from our millennial associates,” said Carmen Johnson, executive vice president of Human Resources and Legal. “At JM Family, it is in our DNA to continuously strive toward improvement while remaining true to our celebrated culture. We regularly survey our associates and seek out ways to fulfill their needs, so it is gratifying to know that we are moving the needle in the right direction, creating opportunities that attract associates not only representing various generations, but also diverse backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities.”

Recently implemented programs and benefits intended to enhance the work environment for all associates include:

nextGRAD – To help associates achieve their personal and professional goals, JM Family launched nextGRAD, an exclusive partnership with Florida Atlantic University to offer several undergraduate and graduate degrees or business certifications that are fully funded by the company.

Doing It Better Showcase – DIBS is JM Family’s unique way of spotlighting innovation and continuous improvement. The program name plays off our internal slogan of “we do it better” by having associates present ways they are addressing business opportunities with solutions that deliver positive results.

Campus Construction – JM Family broke ground on a multi-million dollar construction project to transform its headquarters into a modern, pedestrian-friendly and collaborative workspace. A major construction project was also recently completed at the company’s Vehicle Processing Center in Commerce, Ga.

“For many years, organizations have put forth considerable effort towards attracting and retaining millennial talent,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “The Best Workplaces on this list have created cultures where its youngest employees experience not only an environment where they can grow professionally and personally, but also find a deeper sense of purpose in their work. As we prepare for a large influx of young professionals from Generation Z to enter the workforce for the first time, these organizations have distinguished themselves as the leaders in attracting and developing the leaders of tomorrow.”

The ranking considered feedback representing over 4.9 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. JM Family also was listed among the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production [No. 2], Best Workplaces for Women [No. 23], Best Workplaces for Parents [No. 31] and Best Workplaces for Diversity [No. 72]. Plus, JM Family is ranked No. 26 by FORTUNE® as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, its 22nd consecutive year on the prestigious list.

