Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / JOANN Sets Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JOANN Sets Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

HUDSON, Ohio, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced plans to release its earnings for the first quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, June 3, 2021. JOANN will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is 1 (800) 774-6070 and the passcode is 8061 871#.

The live broadcast of JOANN’s conference call will be available online at the Company’s website, www.joann.com, under the Investor Relations section, on June 3, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 855 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ajay Jain
[email protected]
330-463-8585

Tom Filandro; ICR, Inc.
[email protected]
646-277-1235

Corporate Communications:
Amanda Hayes
amanda[email protected]
216-296-5887

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.