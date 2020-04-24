JobDiva Wins ‘Top Rated 2020’ Award for Applicant Tracking from TrustRadius

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

JobDiva is proud to have been named a Top Rated Applicant Tracking platform for 2020.

LONDON, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JobDiva is proud to have won the Top Rated award in Applicant Tracking from TrustRadius for 2020, a badge of recognition grounded in true user results and data.

At a time full of stark unknowns for most sectors of the workforce, recruitment enterprises need stable, highly advanced technology to maintain upward motion, brand identity and operational adaptability.

The 2020 TrustRadius Top Rated award shows that JobDiva is, simply put, the better choice for recruitment technology.

This award is chosen by JobDiva’s “customers, not by an Ivory-tower analyst,” said TrustRadius. “The metrics that drive Top Rated (recency, relevancy, and rating) reflect what our customers care about—not the latest hype that an analyst is pushing.”

“We are very proud to have won this recognition from TrustRadius—a source of much truth and transparency in software rankings,” said Diya Obeid, JobDiva’s CEO and Founder. “As a Top Rated Applicant Tracking platform for 2020, we look forward to helping our clients remain high-performing industry leaders through this moment and beyond.”

JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered PaaS solution to the recruitment industry.

Contact: Bella Chen

Head of Marketing, JobDiva

[email protected]

+1 212-384-6566

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c40a4c8b-f526-409a-96d8-18092bbd8696

