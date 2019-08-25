Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden came to New Hampshire this weekend drawing contrasts to his rivals and touting himself as the candidate best positioned to beat President Donald Trump in November 2020.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran’s Zarif leaves G7 talks, unclear if progress made to ease tensions - August 25, 2019
- Joe Biden touts electability amid verbal stumbles in important New Hampshire - August 25, 2019
- France says it told G7 partners ‘early enough’ of Iran’s Zarif visit - August 25, 2019