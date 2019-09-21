U.S. Representative Joseph Kennedy III, a member of the famed political dynasty, on Saturday launched a 2020 primary challenge against fellow Democrat Edward Markey for his U.S. Senate seat in Massachusetts.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s Pacific influence grows as it signs up new friend in Solomon Islands - September 21, 2019
- Kiribati says national interest behind cutting Taiwan ties in favor of China - September 21, 2019
- Joe Kennedy III launches primary campaign for U.S. Senate seat in Massachusetts - September 21, 2019