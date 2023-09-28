Joe Kiser Joe Kiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: ONB) – Joe Kiser, a 13-year Old National team member with extensive strategic partnership and community relations experience, has been named president of the Old National Bank Foundation, the giving arm of Old National Bank.

“Joe is a trusted leader and connector who excels at developing strategic community partnerships, embodies our values and culture, and consistently leads with care and compassion,” says Stephanie Roland, Community Outreach Director, SVP for Old National Bancorp (“Old National). “He will serve as a partner, advisor and resource — both internally and externally — as we strive to drive positive community outcomes.”

Kiser will transition from his position as Community Development Manager for the Michigan and Northern Indiana markets. He previously served as a Community Relations Manager and a Banking Center Manager for Old National Bank, and he has held positions both on the Foundation’s Board of Directors and as the treasurer.

A member of Old National’s inaugural CEO Council cohort and an alum of Old National’s Achieve Ability (disability inclusion) and Emerging Leaders programs, Kiser graduated from Grand Valley State University where he is currently completing his master’s degree in Social Innovation.

He currently serves numerous community organizations, including the Southwest Michigan Community Reinvestment Association as vice president of the board of directors; the Michigan Community Reinvestment Association as board secretary; Building Blocks of Kalamazoo as treasurer; and the Local Initiatives Support Corp. as a local board member. He is also a founding member of the Kalamazoo Community Foundation’s Impact Investment Committee.

As an Old National Financial Instructor, Kiser has taught more than 100 community financial education classes over the past three years focusing on homeownership education, credit, budgeting, banking basics and more.

To learn more about the Old National Bank Foundation, go to oldnational.com/about-us/community/sponsorships-and-grants/foundation-grants.

