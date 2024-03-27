Joseph Lieberman, a former senator from Connecticut who became the first Jewish American to be nominated on a major party’s ticket, died Wednesday at 82.

According a statement from his family, Lieberman died on Wednesday afternoon following complications from a fall.

“Former United States Senator Joseph I. Lieberman died this afternoon, March 27, 2024, in New York City due to complications from a fall,” his family said in a statement. “He was 82 years old. His

