Joseph Lieberman, a former senator from Connecticut who became the first Jewish American to be nominated on a major party’s ticket, died Wednesday at 82.
According a statement from his family, Lieberman died on Wednesday afternoon following complications from a fall.
“Former United States Senator Joseph I. Lieberman died this afternoon, March 27, 2024, in New York City due to complications from a fall,” his family said in a statement. “He was 82 years old. His
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Tennessee bill authorizing use of death penalty for child rapists moves 1 step closer to becoming law - March 27, 2024
- Former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan convicted in sprawling bribery case - March 27, 2024
- Joe Lieberman, former Connecticut senator, 2000 vice presidential nominee, dead at 82 - March 27, 2024