Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., said he’d pick Sen. Mitt Romney or former Ohio Republican senator Rob Portman as potential running mates in a hypothetical third party presidential run.
“Hypothetically, if I was picking my running mate… really, who I would ask right now is Mitt Romney,” Manchin said at the City Club of Cleveland breakfast forum on Thursday.
“Maybe Rob Portman would be right there too,” Manchin added. “Rob is a dear friend of mine. W
