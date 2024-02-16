Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Friday that he will not be running for president, shooting down months of speculation that he would join the race on a third party ticket.
“I will not be seeking a third party run, i will not be involved in a presidential run,” Manchin said.
Manchin made the announcement during a speech at West Virginia University as part of his “listening tour” that kicked off last month with his daughter’s campaign group R
