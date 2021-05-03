Joe Rogan Poised to Set the Energy Drink Market on Fire with His New Clean Energy Drink from Kill Cliff

Behold, Flaming Joe: Ignite

Kill Cliff Launches Clean Energy Drink With Joe Rogan The new Flaming Joe Ignite contains 150mg of clean green tea caffeine, b-vitamins and electrolytes, but zero sugar or junk.

The New Flaming Joe Ignite from Kill Cliff It’s a delicious spicy pineapple fusion with a kick.

ATLANTA, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kill Cliff, the World’s best-selling and best-tasting clean energy drink, is taking the beverage industry by storm with their latest product launch: Joe Rogan’s Flaming Joe Ignite. The brand’s newest clean energy drink is a spicy pineapple flavor loaded with 150mg of clean green tea caffeine, b-vitamins and electrolytes, but zero sugar or junk.

Rogan, who hosts the world’s largest podcast and holds a massive social media following, personally developed the flavor alongside the Kill Cliff team. “I’ve been a fan of Kill Cliff for a long time. And I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to create my own clean energy drink. Simply put, these guys nailed it.” Rogan also added, “People are understandably more concerned than ever with what they are putting into their bodies. I think they’ve created a masterpiece of pineapple and jalapeno deliciousness, and I hope you enjoy the [expletive] out of it.”

“Innovation is a critical part of our growth. With Flaming Joe, we have a product that everyone wants and only one company has. At Kill Cliff, we are doing things our way and making a huge impact on the market,” said John Brenkus, CMO of Kill Cliff.

Coming off a banner year in 2020, Kill Cliff’s growth continues unabated. In the first quarter of 2021 Kill Cliff logged over 360% growth online and 230% increase in growth in retail. Most recently, the brand successfully passed the $1 million mark in charitable donations to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

“We are really excited about this collaboration with Joe Rogan and the opportunity it provides to reinvest our success in our partners and customers,” says Kill Cliff CEO, John Timar. “Our growth exemplifies consumer thirst for a truly great alternative to the toxic energy drink establishment. Nothing fake. Nothing artificial. We deliver that in spades.”

Flaming Joe Ignite is now available to order at killcliff.com . And crush your cravings with all Kill Cliff Ignite flavors including Cherry Lime Grenade, Smashing Citrus, Legendary Lemon Berry, Fruit Punch Knockout and Tropicool Thunder.

Media Inquiries

Sarah Karger

[email protected]

About KILL CLIFF

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, Kill Cliff® makes the world’s best and first clean energy drink. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Kill Cliff team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. Kill Cliff honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation . Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram @killcliff .

