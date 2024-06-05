FIRST ON FOX: A top House Republican lawmaker is so sure that former President Donald Trump’s recent criminal conviction has ensured his reelection that he invited the Manhattan judge who oversaw the trial to his inauguration.
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., a staunch Trump ally, blasted the Friday guilty verdict against the former president as “irresponsible and unethical.”
He told Fox News Digital that he had his son, South Carolina Attorney Genera
