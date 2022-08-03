John B. Marion IV is Upchurch Watson White & Max’s Newest Principal

Mr. Marion joined the mediation group in early 2020 and has built an impressive practice as a full-time neutral since then.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mediator John B. Marion IV has become a principal with Upchurch Watson White & Max. Since joining the firm as a full-time neutral 2½ years ago, he has developed a busy in-person and online practice.

“We celebrate John Marion’s acceptance of the invitation to become a shareholder and member of the firm’s board of directors,” firm CEO and President John Upchurch said. “His wealth of commercial experience and resourceful approach to problem-solving serve both his clients and colleagues exceedingly well.”

As a founding member of Sellars, Marion & Bachi, P.A., Mr. Marion litigated cases statewide for over 37 years before joining UWWM. Over his career as a trial lawyer, he litigated a wide variety of civil matters, including injury cases for both plaintiffs and defendants, and other matters more contractual and commercial in nature. In the personal injury arena, he focused his practice on litigating catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters, including those arising from automobile and trucking accidents, and underrides, railroad crossing, electrical contact, building and roadway construction accidents, as well as product liability, premises liability, premises security, professional liability, commercial, insurance coverage and bad faith cases.

Mr. Marion now enjoys helping his colleagues resolve their disputes through mediation. Every mediation presents new challenges, and what he enjoys most about mediating cases is figuring out what creative things he may be able to do or say that will help parties settle their cases. He facilitates resolutions both by studying the written materials provided by the lawyers and having telephone conferences with them in advance of the mediation. He believes that this work, prior to mediation, best prepares him to be an effective neutral.

Mr. Marion grew up in West Palm Beach and earned an associate’s degree from Palm Beach Junior College, a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida and a law degree from Nova University. Now, as a dispute resolution professional, he continues to help and mentor youth and young adults through the organizations that have meant and continue to mean the most to him, the Boy Scouts of America (the Gulf Stream Council) and Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He and his wife have three adult children.

