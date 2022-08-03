Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / John B. Marion IV is Upchurch Watson White & Max’s Newest Principal

John B. Marion IV is Upchurch Watson White & Max’s Newest Principal

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Mr. Marion joined the mediation group in early 2020 and has built an impressive practice as a full-time neutral since then.

Mediator/Arbitrator John B. Marion IV

Mediator/Arbitrator John B. Marion IV
Mediator/Arbitrator John B. Marion IV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mediator John B. Marion IV has become a principal with Upchurch Watson White & Max. Since joining the firm as a full-time neutral 2½ years ago, he has developed a busy in-person and online practice.

“We celebrate John Marion’s acceptance of the invitation to become a shareholder and member of the firm’s board of directors,” firm CEO and President John Upchurch said. “His wealth of commercial experience and resourceful approach to problem-solving serve both his clients and colleagues exceedingly well.”

As a founding member of Sellars, Marion & Bachi, P.A., Mr. Marion litigated cases statewide for over 37 years before joining UWWM. Over his career as a trial lawyer, he litigated a wide variety of civil matters, including injury cases for both plaintiffs and defendants, and other matters more contractual and commercial in nature. In the personal injury arena, he focused his practice on litigating catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters, including those arising from automobile and trucking accidents, and underrides, railroad crossing, electrical contact, building and roadway construction accidents, as well as product liability, premises liability, premises security, professional liability, commercial, insurance coverage and bad faith cases.

Mr. Marion now enjoys helping his colleagues resolve their disputes through mediation. Every mediation presents new challenges, and what he enjoys most about mediating cases is figuring out what creative things he may be able to do or say that will help parties settle their cases. He facilitates resolutions both by studying the written materials provided by the lawyers and having telephone conferences with them in advance of the mediation. He believes that this work, prior to mediation, best prepares him to be an effective neutral.

Mr. Marion grew up in West Palm Beach and earned an associate’s degree from Palm Beach Junior College, a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida and a law degree from Nova University. Now, as a dispute resolution professional, he continues to help and mentor youth and young adults through the organizations that have meant and continue to mean the most to him, the Boy Scouts of America (the Gulf Stream Council) and Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He and his wife have three adult children. 

For more information or to schedule a mediation with John Marion, please contact case manager Lauren Coates at lcoates@uww-adr.com or (800) 264-2622.

Media Contact:
Catherine Klasne
(386) 253-1560
cklasne@uww-adr.com

Related Images

Image 1: Mediator/Arbitrator John B. Marion IV

Mr. Marion became an Upchurch Watson White & Max panel member in January 2020 and has now become a firm principal.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Mediator/Arbitrator John B. Marion IV

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.