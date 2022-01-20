John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2022 operating results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Second quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The dial-in numbers for this call are 1-844-536-5471 from the U.S. or 1-614-999-9317 internationally and enter the participant passcode of 4284207.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com .

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand names.

CONTACT: Frank Pellegrino Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration 847-214-4138 Michael J. Valentine Group President 847-214-4509