Elgin, IL, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2024 operating results on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Second quarter fiscal 2024 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration link below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI097a9b1f23174994a66bb6fa8ef2fc9a

Once registered, attendees will receive a dial in number and their own unique PIN number.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com.

Based in Elgin, Illinois, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products, snack bars, and dried cheese, that are sold under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts®, and Just the Cheese® brand names and a variety of private brands.

