CORP TEN INTERNATIONAL DBA AS DOMO TACTICAL COMMUNICATIONS (DTC) GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS

John Cremins President of DTC Government Solutions

Ashburn, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CODAN Communications US is proud to announce the appointment of John Cremins as President of DTC Government Solutions which operates under a Special Security Agreement (SSA). In this role, John will be responsible for leading DTC’s efforts to deliver essential mission critical equipment to end users in the government sector.

John is a United States Naval Academy graduate and former Navy SEAL with an MBA from Georgetown University. He has over 20 years of experience in finance, sales, and government solutions, and a proven track record of success in the industry. John’s passion for delivering the best technology to end users aligns perfectly with DTC’s mission and values.

“John is the ideal candidate to lead DTC Government Solutions,” said CODAN Communications President, Paul Sangster. “His extensive experience in the government sector, combined with his leadership skills and commitment to excellence, make him the perfect fit for this position. We are thrilled to welcome John to the DTC team.”

“I am excited to join DTC and lead the Government Solutions team,” said John Cremins. “DTC is known for its commitment to innovation and its ability to deliver reliable, mission critical equipment to end users. I look forward to working with the talented team at DTC to continue this tradition of excellence.”

About DTC, Domo Tactical Communications

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) has been at the forefront of innovation for over 50 years, developing leading edge communication technologies for successful operations in demanding environments, where COFDM technologies provide longer range and penetration. As a global leader of wireless communication, DTC works with military, law enforcement, counter-terror units, governments, robotics and autonomous operations and system integrators on key surveillance and communication challenges.

DTC’s mission critical solutions secure, share, and communicate real-time video, voice, and data to enable Shared Situational Awareness (SSA) on land, on sea, in the water and in the air. DTC’s Cutting-edge Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET) Mesh radio solutions deliver ultra-low latency, end-to-end encryption and are used globally on-board USV, UAV and UGV platforms to support mobile, long range semi-autonomous and autonomous operations.

DTC was acquired by Codan in 2021. DTC consists of Spectronic, Corp Ten International, and Domo Broadcast Systems. Backed by an award-winning engineering team, DTCs trusted technology is at the heart of everything we do.

DTC has a global reach, with regional offices based in the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Dubai, Singapore, and Australia.

Attachment

John Cremins

CONTACT: Susan Taylor Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) 17038595931 susan.taylor@domotactical.com