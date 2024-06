John Curtis won Tuesday night’s primary challenge in Utah, taking one step closer to potentially replacing retiring moderate Republican Sen. Mitt Romney.

Curtis was leading with 52% of the vote when the Associated Press called the race.

He will now proceed to the November general election and face Democratic nominee Caroline Gleich. Utah hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1970.

