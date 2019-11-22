Breaking News
Home / Top News / John I. Haas Featured on “World’s Greatest!…” TV Show as Leading Hop Breeder and Brewer Supplier of Hops and Hop Products

John I. Haas Featured on “World’s Greatest!…” TV Show as Leading Hop Breeder and Brewer Supplier of Hops and Hop Products

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

YAKIMA, Wash., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John I. Haas, Inc. (HAAS), a leading supplier of hops and hop products, is excited to announce its upcoming feature on a national cable television show, part of a series produced by How2Media Productions. 

Selected to appear on “World’s Greatest!…”, HAAS will be included in a thirty-minute episode highlighting companies, products, places and people that make a significant difference in the way we live. 

To show viewers why HAAS was selected as best in its category, How2Media sent a film crew to document hop harvest at HAAS Yakima Golding Farm in Toppenish, WA, in August 2019. The film crew also visited the HAAS Innovation Center and the HAAS Pellet and Warehouse Complex in Yakima, WA. 

The episode explains HAAS’ field-to-glass focus on hops and hop products, complete with footage of local microbrewery, Single Hill Brewing in Yakima, WA. 

“What makes us such a unique, amazing company, is we approach the market from the minds of our brewers,” said Alexander Barth, CEO, John I. Haas, Inc. “Not only do we provide quality hops, but we also work with our brewers in creating new flavors and new recipes for them to be successful in the marketplace.”

Watch John I. Haas on “World’s Greatest!…” Episode 282, airing November 25 and December 9 at 6:00 am ET and 6:00 am PT. To find your local cable channel listing, please visit: www.worldsgreatesttelevision.com/schedule-instructions/.

About World’s Greatest TV Show
World’s Greatest TV Show is a National Television Series that brings people, places and companies into the spotlight. Brought to you by the award-winning researchers and producers at How2Media Productions in Boynton Beach, Florida, World’s Greatest is currently in its 13th season and continues to surprise audiences with quality “edutainment” that entertains while it educates. For more information, please visit: www.worldsgreatesttelevision.com.

About Single Hill Brewing Company
With our proximity to farms – and being in the heart of Cascadian hop country – we commit ourselves to crafting outstanding beer with an emphasis on hop variety, flavor, and aroma. Single Hill Brewing Company brings together brewers, farmers, and the Yakima community in the heart of our Valley – where world-class beer gathers people from every corner to work, play, create, and grow. For more information, please visit: www.singlehillbrewing.com.

About John I. Haas
John I. Haas is a leading supplier of hops and hop products with a world-class innovations center and research brewery located in Yakima, WA. As a member of the Barth-Haas Group, Haas has the global reach to offer the products, tools, services and supply assurance needed to brew successful beers. For more information, please visit: www.johnihaas.com.

CONTACT

Business Inquiries:

How2Media Productions Inc.
Phone: +1 (561) 364-2648
https://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/contact/

Single Hill Brewing Company
Ty Paxton
Phone: +1 (509) 367-6756
[email protected]

John I. Haas, Inc.
Corrie Van Oostrum
Phone: +1 (509) 469-4052
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Dan Mees, Holland-Mark for John I. Haas
Phone: +1 (617) 201-9131
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.