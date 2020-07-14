Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / John I. Haas Introduces Latest Innovation LUPOMAX, Consistent Lupulin Concentrated Pellet

John I. Haas Introduces Latest Innovation LUPOMAX, Consistent Lupulin Concentrated Pellet

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

LUPOMAX Delivers Consistent Lupulin Concentration for True-to-Type Hop Flavor, Enhanced Brewing Performance and Sustainability

YAKIMA, Wash., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, John I. Haas, Inc., a world-leading hops supplier and innovator, introduced its latest breakthrough in hop-forward brewing innovation, LUPOMAX™. The company’s new concentrated lupulin pellet reliably delivers the great hop flavors brewers and consumers crave while reducing beer loss. Designed with targeted specifications for reliable brewing performance each and every time, LUPOMAX is available today in some of our most popular hop brands – Citra®, Mosaic®, and SABRO®, with more choices coming with the 2020 crop.

Backed by the John I. Haas Sensory Plus™ process, which combines sensory-based hop selection with advanced technical analysis and proprietary manufacturing process, LUPOMAX adds an invaluable solution to optimize hop flavors while reducing beer loss.

“Bigger, bolder, brighter! The reduced vegetative matter of LUPOMAX pellets gives me a clean hop flavor and really saves on beer loss, too. Can be used at any stage in the brewing process, but it really shines where flavor intensity and reducing beer loss matter most, like dry hopping,” said HAAS® Innovations Brewery Head Brewmaster, Virgil McDonald.

Today’s introduction of LUPOMAX builds on John I. Haas’ history of award-winning hop innovations, including its acclaimed releases of FLEX® and INCOGNITO®, which helped the company garner the 2020 Food Technology Industrial Achievement Award from the Institute of Food Technologists.

Learn more about LUPOMAX at johnihaas.com/lupomax.

About John I. Haas
John I. Haas is a leading supplier of hops and hop products with a world-class innovations center and research brewery located in Yakima, WA. As a member of the BarthHaas Group, Haas has the global reach to offer the products, tools, services and supply assurance needed to brew successful beers. For more information, please visit: www.johnihaas.com.

Contact:

John I. Haas, Inc.
Corrie Van Oostrum
Phone: +1 (509) 469-4052
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.