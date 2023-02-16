OMAHA, NEB., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John Maaske, founder and CEO of Triage Staffing, an award-winning healthcare allied and travel nurse agency based out of Omaha, NE was recently named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ Staffing 100 list. Those named to the list are thought to be the industry’s biggest influencers and those who create the largest impact within the staffing field.

The work in being named to this last actually started years ago. Under Maaske’s vision, Triage implemented a plan to strategically focus on key partners that would help Triage grow and thrive. With this plan in action, Triage is consistently recognized as a staffing firm of choice, which gives healthcare travelers more options when it comes to jobs.

“We took the vision of strategically focusing on key partners and implemented structural changes to support it. Not only did this help us manage the demands of Covid, but it also provided a quality delivery model for all that we serve. It’s an honor to lead this team and be recognized by SIA for the work that we’ve done,” said Maaske, Triage founder and CEO (https://triagestaff.com).

Three years ago, Triage expanded its Omaha HQ, but the space quickly proved to be too small, even as employees continued to take advantage of flexible work from home policies. In late 2021, Triage announced its move to a 100,000-square foot building. The new HQ is undergoing a full overhaul and Triage employees will get their first look at the interior of the building in spring 2023.

“One of our major goals of the new building is to build and enhance our already-great employee experience. The new building will have an area with old-school arcade games, a meeting space that can accommodate Triage Omaha’s nearly 400 employees and even an employee bar up on the top floor. It’s been exciting to see the progress on the building and I can’t wait to share it with employees,” said Maaske.

Triage started as a radiology staffing firm in 2006. Since then, the company has grown into a top 15 staffing firm, adding travel nursing jobs, as well as laboratory, cardiopulmonary and rehab therapy positions. Triage has offices in Omaha and Cincinnati.

About John Maaske

John Maaske has spent more than 20 years in the medical staffing industry. John quickly found success in healthcare staffing but realized there was a better way to serve medical travelers. With a people-first approach and a goal to create a better traveler experience, Triage Staffing was created. John’s focus centers around building trust with every interaction at Triage and is reflected in the company’s mission statement, “Build Trust, Go After It.” In his free time, John enjoys distance running, golf, mowing the lawn and leisure time with his family.

About Triage

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine seven times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts. Triage has also received accolades from Highway Hypodermics, BluePipes, VeryWell Health and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com

