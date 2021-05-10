John Moran Joining Old National’s Senior Leadership Team

John Moran Chief Strategy Officer – Old National Bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John Moran, who served as Old National’s Director of Corporate Development and Strategy from 2017 through 2019, has rejoined the Company as Chief Strategy Officer. Moran, who will be part of Old National’s senior Operating Group, will assume responsibility for partnership activities, investor relations and corporate strategic planning.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Moran back to the Old National family,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “His wide-ranging experience in the financial industry, coupled with his knowledge of Old National’s mission, strategy and culture, will enable him to hit the ground running as he assumes responsibility for guiding our strategic planning and investor relations.”

Most recently, Moran served as the Chief Financial Officer for NBT Bancorp, an $11.5 billion bank based in Norwich, NY. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions in investment research for more than 15 years, including with Macquarie Group, Cohen & Co. and Ryan Beck & Co.

A New Jersey native, Moran earned a bachelor’s degree and his MBA in Finance from Rutgers University, and a Master’s Degree in Real Estate Development from Columbia University. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23.7 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 10 consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

