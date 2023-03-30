University of New Orleans Leader BringsStudent Focus, Collaborative Leadership

Florida Tech’s Next President John Nicklow, Ph.D., is the new president of Florida Institute of Technology. Formerly president and CEO of the University of New Orleans, the Pennsylvania native starts at Florida Tech on July 1.

MELBOURNE, FLA., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

John Nicklow is the next leader of Florida Institute of Technology.

Board of trustees chair Travis Proctor announced today on behalf of the board that Nicklow, president of the University of New Orleans in Louisiana, has been appointed as the sixth president in Florida Tech’s 65-year history. Nicklow, with a background in engineering and higher education teaching, research and administration, will bring a student-centered focus to his new role. He takes office July 1.

“Dr. Nicklow’s leadership success as a sitting president at the University of New Orleans, his extensive background in academics and research, as well as his approach to teamwork and collaboration will all be assets to Florida Tech,” Proctor said. “Throughout his 25-year career, he has a proven record of fostering enrollment growth and student success, strengthening campus research enterprises and expanding strategic and philanthropic partnerships.”

Nicklow was selected after a comprehensive, year-long search that involved trustees, faculty, staff, students, parents and alumni. The search committee held listening sessions before the national search opened and ultimately attracted 112 applicants. Once five finalists were identified, open community forums were held with each and campus comment was gathered through more than 400 surveys received and reviewed by the search committee.

“I want to thank the Florida Tech community for being engaged in the search,” Nicklow said. “The fact that you were so involved demonstrates to me that you are truly invested in this amazing institution. I hope you will maintain that level of engagement as we move forward to realize the vibrant future that I know is within our grasp. Working together, we’ll ensure that Florida Tech is all that it can and should be.”

Nicklow said the entire campus community must work together so that Florida Tech is increasingly a place where students want to be by ensuring they have the best college experience possible.

“I believe Florida Tech is at an inflection point, and that presents a wonderful opportunity for the university,” Nicklow said. “My vision is to make Florida Tech the top choice for students interested in STEM fields from all over the state, nation and world. To achieve that, we must continue Florida Tech’s excellent academic and research prowess and attract top notch faculty and staff. This will also help us become the preferred partner for businesses, industry and government.”

“I’m thrilled for Florida Tech and the larger community that the board of trustees has selected as its new president Dr. John Nicklow. He brings with him a superb record of accomplishment as a higher education administrator, and an equally impressive philosophy of leadership,” said Robert King, Florida Tech’s interim president. “Dr. Nicklow has demonstrated himself to be the kind of leader who listens to diverse perspectives, carefully assesses a situation and then takes decisive action. I look forward to working closely with him as he makes the transition into the Florida Tech and Melbourne community. He will be a great asset to both.”

Nicklow joined the University of New Orleans in 2015 first serving as provost and vice president for academic affairs before being named president in 2016. Prior to his eight years at the University of New Orleans, he served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University, as well as earlier administrative appointments including chief enrollment officer and leadership positions in the College of Engineering and Department of Civil Engineering at that institution.

Nicklow’s research interests focus on advancement of STEM education and on optimization of environmental and water resources systems. He has published more than 75 articles and is the author of four books. He is a registered professional engineer, a certified professional hydrologist, a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, and a diplomate of the American Academy of Water Resources Engineers.

Nicklow has been active in the New Orleans community as well. He has participated in many local and regional nonprofit and economic development organizations including GNO, Inc., the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council of New Orleans, the New Orleans Business Alliance, the Louisiana Committee of 100, the Rotary Club of New Orleans, and the board of directors of Benjamin Franklin High School. He serves as chairman of the Greater New Orleans Higher Education Consortium.

A native of western Pennsylvania, Nicklow earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in Civil Engineering from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Arizona State University. He has been inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Alumni at Arizona State University’s School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment, and he is a recent recipient of the NCAA Champion of Diversity Award. He began his career as an environmental engineering officer with the U.S. Public Health Service. He and his wife, Stacy Nicklow, have one son, Ethan.

“Florida Tech is a university with a proud past and a very bright future,” Nicklow said. “Together, we will accomplish great things, and Stacy and I cannot wait to get started.”

Visit Florida Tech’s Next President website for John Nicklow’s full bio and video greeting, comments from colleagues, the opportunity to send a welcome message to Drs. John and Stacy Nicklow and more.

Attachment

Florida Tech’s Next President

CONTACT: Adam Lowenstein Florida Institute of Technology 321-674-8964 adam@fit.edu