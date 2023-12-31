Renowned Australian journalist and documentary filmmaker covered conflicts in Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh and BiafraThe Australian journalist and documentary film-maker John Pilger has died aged 84, his family have announced.A statement posted to his account on X said: “It is with great sadness the family of John Pilger announce he died yesterday 30 December 2023 in London aged 84. Continue reading…
