John R. Waldron Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust

June 03, 2022

John Waldron, Jackson Market President

COLDWATER, Mich., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kurt Miller, President of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust recently announced the appointment of John R. Waldron as Jackson Market President.

Waldron earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and minor in Accounting from Western Michigan University. He brings nearly thirty years of commercial banking and leadership experience to his new position with Southern. Since 2002, Waldron has worked at County National Bank (CNB) in Hillsdale, where he most recently served as President and CEO. Prior to CNB, he served as a National Bank Examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for ten years.

“We are pleased to welcome John to our Senior Management team here at Southern,” stated President Miller. “We look forward to him bringing his extensive industry experience to help lead our business development efforts as we grow our company footprint in the Jackson market.”

Waldron is a native of Jackson, where he resides with his wife, Wendy. He is active in the Jackson community including sitting on boards of the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Foundation and Health Compliance Committee, Jackson Symphony Orchestra Foundation, and Jackson YMCA Capital Campaign.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates fourteen branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business, and wealth management services throughout the region. For more information, please visit the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust website at www.smb-t.com.

