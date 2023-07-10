NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance firm, announced that John Sloot has joined as a Managing Director in Dallas, Texas. Mr. Sloot will focus on originating multifamily debt solutions across Greystone’s full range of financing platforms including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA/HUD, CMBS, bridge, and proprietary loan executions. He reports to Vince Mejia, Senior Vice President of Agency Production at Greystone.

Mr. Sloot brings close to two decades of real estate financing experience to his new role, having focused primarily on multifamily debt executions throughout his career. He joins Greystone from Lument, where his Dallas-based team originated more than $2 billion in debt products during his tenure, receiving several recognitions as the firm’s top production team. Mr. Sloot also has served as Associate Vice President and Portfolio Manager of corporate commercial real estate at Associated Bank, in addition to holding commercial real estate analyst and underwriting roles at AMCORE Bank and MB Financial Bank. He earned his Master’s in Business Administration in Real Estate from Roosevelt University.

“I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience in multifamily as a member of Greystone’s industry-leading team,” said Mr. Sloot. “It’s exciting to be able to access Greystone’s extensive multifamily platform to creatively solve for clients’ financing needs across the capital stack.”

“John brings with him an impressive track record in multifamily loan origination, deep product knowledge and considerable underwriting and structured finance expertise, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Greystone,” said Mr. Mejia.

