ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) (“Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (“Bank”), today announced that John F. Sprink II has assumed the position of Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking effective immediately. In his new role, Sprink will have primary responsibility for leading and growing revenue of the commercial business unit of the Bank. In this capacity, Sprink will have oversight of the commercial banking staff across five states and responsibility for the Commercial Banking, Equipment Finance and Treasury Management lines of business.

Mr. Sprink’s tenure with HomeTrust began in 2014 when he joined the Bank as Senior Vice President and Market President, and led HomeTrust’s denovo entrance into the Raleigh, NC market. Under his leadership, the market has grown into one of the Bank’s largest lending markets and HomeTrust’s presence expanded with the opening of new retail branches.

“I have worked closely with John for over 8 years and understand the experience, leadership and values he brings to the role.” said C. Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that John’s vision will accelerate our progress in establishing HomeTrust as a leading full-service commercial bank in a manner that will benefit our customers and employees while creating stockholder value.”

“I am both humbled and honored by the trust that Hunter has placed in me with this promotion,” said Mr. Sprink. “I look forward to leading our commercial banking team to new levels of success and am confident that the talent and drive of the HomeTrust team coupled with our full-service commercial banking solutions will enable us to continue our focused growth in service to our customers, communities and stockholders.”

Mr. Sprink is a 30-year banking veteran who served as Senior Vice President of two community banks before joining HomeTrust. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and completed the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had assets of $4.5 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking through over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the “Piedmont” region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown) Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: the remaining effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic and financial market conditions and on public health, both nationally and in our market areas; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities, including the Company’s recent merger with Quantum Capital Corp., might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company’s latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission – which are available on our website at www.htb.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or the documents they file with or furnish to the SEC are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions they might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that they cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

www.htb.com

www.hometrustbancshares.com