CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMERICAN SYSTEMS, a leading provider of cutting-edge engineering and IT solutions, today announced the selection of John Steckel as President and CEO effective September 6, 2023. Steckel, the current VP, Corporate Development for AMERICAN SYSTEMS, replaces Peter Smith, who is retiring on September 5 after serving as President and CEO since August 2014. Smith will continue to have a role on the company’s board of directors.

“My nine-year tenure as CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS has been the pinnacle of my 43-year career with the company, but I feel that it is the right time for me to transition to the next chapter in my life, knowing the company is in such great hands,” said Smith. “AMERICAN SYSTEMS is well-positioned in our market and has an exceptionally strong senior leadership team in place. I am thrilled that our board selected John Steckel to succeed me, and I expect a seamless transition.”

“For the past nine years, Peter has led AMERICAN SYSTEMS with skill, energy, and exceptional integrity. As CEO, he has led our employee-owners to seven straight years of record highs in our Employee Stock Ownership Plan share value. His impact will be long-lived,” said Bill Hoover, chairman of the board. “After considering both external and internal candidates, our board unanimously selected John Steckel as the new CEO. John, whose tenure with our company is marked by record new contract wins, is well-suited to lead AMERICAN SYSTEMS’ strategies and operations and build on Peter’s outstanding legacy.”

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected as the company’s next President and CEO,” noted Steckel. “I have deep respect for the culture and core values that are firmly embedded in the fabric of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. I look forward to building on this solid foundation, further positioning AMERICAN SYSTEMS as an employer and contractor of choice supporting national priority programs. I am very proud and excited to lead our employee-owners in the next chapter of our growth.”

Steckel began his AMERICAN SYSTEMS career in 2018 as VP, Business Development, and has been instrumental in aligning the company’s business development and delivery of strategic offerings with customer needs. In 2022, Steckel was promoted to VP, Corporate Development, adding oversight of the company’s legislative affairs and merger and acquisition initiatives to his business development responsibilities. Prior to joining AMERICAN SYSTEMS, Steckel held senior business development positions for several government contracting firms, including Vencore, Raytheon, and BAE Systems. Steckel served in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Flight Officer and is currently a Blue and Gold Officer for the U.S. Naval Academy Admissions Office.

In addition, Steckel is actively involved in the Professional Services Council and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as well as other industry and community organizations. Steckel received a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. He is an avid road cyclist and recently competed with several other AMERICAN SYSTEMS employee-owners in the Armed Forces Cycling Classic Ride to Inspire benefitting Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).

Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government Engineering solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,500 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com.

