DENVER, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder, John Street, has been honored with a placement on The Software Report’s 2023 Top 50 SaaS (Software as a Service) CEO list. This prestigious recognition is part of The Software Report’s sixth annual awards program, celebrating leaders who, together with their companies, exemplify some of the most cutting-edge software solutions globally. The list spotlights SaaS CEOs celebrated not only for their strategic and tactical acumen but also for their ability to inspire their leadership teams to elevate their companies to new heights.

“I stand here with a deep sense of gratitude for this esteemed accolade that I share with the remarkable leadership displayed across this impressive list of CEOs,” said Street. “As the CEO, my position is a testament to the collective efforts and unwavering commitment of our exceptional leadership and every member of the Pax8 team. I extend my sincere thanks to our entire workforce for their invaluable contributions that continue to fuel our global footprint with our cloud commerce marketplace.”

As an acclaimed entrepreneur and CEO, Street is celebrated for his role in shaping disruptive technologies that drive business growth and success. He has co-founded four startups within Colorado, including Telephone Express, USA.Net, MX Logic, and Pax8.

In his role as Pax8 CEO, Street has led Pax8 through a remarkable transformation, evolving from a local Denver startup into a global enterprise spanning 17 countries across North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions. The company has notched several significant milestones, including achieving a valuation of $1.7 billion, raising $185 million in investor funding, surpassing $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and assembling a global team of over 1,700 employees by adopting a servant leadership philosophy, championing a people-centric approach to foster an exceptional employee culture.

In 2022, Street received the CEO of the Year accolade from ColoradoBiz Magazine and was acknowledged as a Most Admired CEO by the Denver Business Journal in 2023. His leadership has consistently led to numerous recognitions, including multiple awards for creating outstanding workplace environments. Additionally, Street is a member of the Forbes Business Council.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

