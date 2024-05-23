John Swett Unified School District Logo

Rodeo, Calif. and HOUSTON, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The John Swett Unified School District (JSUSD) today announced the successful completion of their solar and lighting retrofit project in collaboration with ENGIE North America (ENGIE), a leader in the Net Zero energy transition. The project encompasses two of the district’s locations, marking a significant step towards reducing energy costs, environmental impact, and advancing STEM education within the district.

The cornerstone of this project is the installation of solar panels that will empower the district to hedge against rising energy costs while significantly reducing its carbon footprint. The solar installation will enable the district to self-generate approximately 90 percent of its electricity consumption from on-site renewables.

“JSUSD has made substantial progress towards its sustainable energy and environmental goals, thanks to the support of ENGIE,” said JSUSD Superintendent Charles Miller. “This collaborative initiative has been made possible through the utilization of Inflation Recovery Act (IRA) funding, enabling the installation of solar and lighting solutions at three district locations.”

“In addition to these environmental benefits, ENGIE is dedicated to supporting student achievement in STEM,” said Jean-François Chartrain, Managing Director, Energy Solutions Americas at ENGIE. “As part of the collaboration, ENGIE is providing valuable educational opportunities to JSUSD students through two student internships. This commitment to STEM enrichment demonstrates ENGIE’s dedication to not only advancing clean energy solutions but also fostering the educational growth of the next generation.”



