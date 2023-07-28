Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses
LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (“Wiley” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WLY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Wiley investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
The investigation concerns whether Wiley and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in alleged securities violations or other unlawful business practices.
Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com
Attorney Advertising
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm - July 28, 2023
- Kent Freeman Investors in Premier Global Retain Rosca Scarlato Investor Rights Attorneys to Seek Compensation for Their Investments - July 28, 2023
- [Latest] Global Food Diagnostics Market Size/Share Worth USD 30.75 Billion by 2032 at a 7.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value) - July 28, 2023