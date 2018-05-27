John Wu and Jane Sun Attend Official Opening of Long Bin Building at Michigan-Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute

Made possible by support from Mr. Wu and Ms. Sun, new building bolsters UM-SJTU’s mission to inspire young talent through global vision

SHANGHAI, China, May 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On May 24, the Long Bin Building of the University of Michigan-Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute (UM-SJTU Joint Institute) officially opened in Shanghai. The Long Bin Building was made possible through a donation by Mr. John Wu, a Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) / University of Michigan (UM) alumnus and the chairman of Fenghe Investment Management Co., Ltd. and his wife Ms. Jane Sun, CEO of Ctrip. In 2015, Mr. Wu and Ms. Sun donated US$10 million to set up the SJTU John Wu and Jane Sun Endowment Fund to fully support the construction and development of the UM-SJTU Joint Institute.

The UM-SJTU Joint Institute was founded as a collaboration between Shanghai Jiao Tong University and University of Michigan, Mr. Wu’s two alma maters. In their speech, Mr. Wu and Ms. Sun highlighted the strong and long-standing connection between two generations of their family and SJTU. With the school motto of “Gratitude and Responsibility” in mind, Mr. Wu and Ms. Sun are committed to supporting the development of SJTU and hope to inspire SJTU students to seize opportunities and to strive for early success in life.

Located at SJTU’s Minhang Campus with a total construction area of about 32,000 square meters, the Long Bin Building provides a space for students to conduct free and open discussions and research. SJTU and UM also took the lead in initiating cross-border double-degree programs in China and have been committed to jointly establishing a world-class institution for scientific research and education as well as the cultivation of top talent with a global vision.

Road to charity

As representatives of Chinese overseas students at the early stage of China’s reform and opening-up, Mr. Wu and Ms. Sun grasped the opportunity to go to the US for further education. After successful careers in the US, they both decided to return to China to contribute to society. Ms. Sun has said that her education experiences in both China and the US were of great benefit to her career and life, and she hopes to support more students to have equal access to education resources. Mr. Wu and Ms. Sun have been actively devoted to charity over the past years and have made generous donations in China and the US, especially in promoting international exchanges among universities.

In 2010, Ms. Sun established the Sunshine International Exchange Scholarship at Peking University Law School. The scholarship aims to encourage students to actively engage in international exchanges and develop a global vision, especially outstanding students who lack financial support. This project counts top global universities such as Stanford University and Columbia University among its partners.

In 2017, Ms. Sun set up a scholarship at the University of Florida, a top US public university, to deepen understanding and cross-border exchanges between the young generations of both countries. The scholarship funds Chinese students for further education in the US and also provides training and internship opportunities for American students to learn more about China. Ms. Sun mentioned that patronage she received from her American teachers in her early years inspired her to help support more international students. In recognition of her efforts, Ms. Sun was awarded the University of Florida’s first ever International Philanthropist Award.

World peace: Ctrip’s mission and responsibility

Fostering international education is a key driver for cultivation of innovative talent. Over the past years, Ms. Sun’s charity efforts have focused on the development of international talent and cross-cultural exchanges, showcasing her focus on social responsibility. This is aligned with Ctrip’s globalization strategy, both sharing the same cultural foundation and spiritual heritage.

Ctrip Group has helped a great number of Chinese people travel abroad and broaden their vision since its founding 19 years ago. As a widely recognized market player, Ctrip has grown into Asia’s largest – and world’s second largest – online tourism agency by market capitalization.

Today, under Ms. Sun’s leadership, globalization has emerged as an important strategic objective for Ctrip. In the process of accelerating its global expansion, Ctrip is working to develop global talent through both internal training and external recruitment. By constantly improving its leading international travel platform, Ctrip strives to provide excellent service for Chinese tourists while allow overseas visitors to China to experience the same high-quality user experience.

“Tourism is the simplest and most direct form of people-to-people diplomacy,” said Ms. Sun. “It serves as a bridge connecting China to countries around the world, and helps to increase understanding, which is the basis for creating global harmony.” Ms. Sun has presented her views at many major international events, including the EU-China Business Summit, the BRICS Business Forum and the World Economic Forum.

According to Ms. Sun, the mission of Ctrip is more than just providing air tickets or hotel accommodations – Ctrip’s vision is ultimately about promoting cultural exchange and world peace. This is not just the responsibility of one generation but requires continuous and sustainable contributions and education from generation to generation.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

For further information, please contact:

International PR

Ctrip.com International, ltd.

Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7303cad-0b24-41e2-b509-1337e5a80900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35aa5bb4-d466-4042-a60e-dd4829692f04