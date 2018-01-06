John Young, ‘most experienced’ U.S. astronaut, dies at 87

(Reuters) – U.S. astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon in 1972 and even smuggled a corned beef sandwich into orbit during a career that made him the only person to fly with three NASA space programs, has died at age 87, officials said on Saturday.
