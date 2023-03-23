Development Deal to Strengthen Iconic Burger Chain’s Foothold in Country to Over 35 Units

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal set to bring 20 additional franchised Johnny Rockets locations to Mexico in the next 10 years. The brand currently operates approximately 25 restaurants throughout the country today. The new locations will open in partnership with franchisee Virko Restaurantes S.A. de C.V. and will feature the classic fare that put the brand on the map over 35 years ago, including juicy, made-to-order burgers and hand-spun shakes.

“Johnny Rockets has enjoyed much success in Mexico since it first debuted in the country in 1991,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Travelers from around the globe love seeing our iconic brand in many Mexican airports and can now look forward to our famous all-American food in even more exciting locations across Mexico.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.

For more information on Johnny Rockets, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.

For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

