Iconic Burger Chain to Triple State’s Footprint By 2033

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal set to bring 20 new franchised Johnny Rockets locations to Texas in the next 10 years with the first unit set to open in 2024.

The brand currently operates a number of restaurants in the Lone Star State. The new locations will open in partnership with Brame Holdings LLC, featuring the classic fare that put the brand on the map over 35 years ago, including juicy, made-to-order burgers and hand-spun shakes.

“Brame Holdings LLC continues to be a great growth partner in Texas across the FAT Brands portfolio,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “They are quickly developing many Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations in addition to Round Table Pizza locations which is part of an 80-store development deal for the state, the first of these stores are set to open soon in San Antonio. We are thrilled to extend our relationship with an experienced operator like Brame Holdings LLC, driving further domestic growth in Texas for another beloved, iconic brand of ours, Johnny Rockets.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.

For more information on Johnny Rockets, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.

For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

