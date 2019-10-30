Johnson and Corbyn hit the campaign trail for UK Christmas election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will embark on their first full day of election campaigning on Thursday, pitching their starkly different visions for the country ahead of a highly unpredictable December poll.
