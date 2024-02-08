A Republican Party civil war nearly broke out over the Montana Senate race before House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., decided to step back from the GOP primary there, Fox News Digital has learned.

Three sources told Fox News Digital that Johnson planned to endorse Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., for Senate but reversed course after blowback from fellow Republicans.

“Johnson planned to endorse Rosendale, but after receiving extreme blowback from Trump allies on the Hill, he de

[Read Full story at source]