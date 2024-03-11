House Speaker Mike Johnson blasted President Biden as an “embarrassment” for seemingly apologizing to Laken Riley’s accused killer instead of to the slain student’s family.
“The president is cowering to his base and showing deference to a man who deserves none. This man is an illegal immigrant who brutally murdered Laken Riley. President Biden should be apologizing to Laken’s family. What an embarrassment,” Johnson wrote on X on Sunday, responding t
