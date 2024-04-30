Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called on President Biden to visit Columbia University as students there and at colleges across the country hold demonstrations in protest of Israel’s war in Gaza.
Johnson led House GOP leaders and the chairs of six top committees in a press conference announcing a wide-ranging congressional probe into instances of antisemitism at those demonstrations.
“Yes, I do,” Johnson said when asked if he thinks Biden should go to the New York
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Politics: Bound to be gagged - April 30, 2024
- Johnson demands Biden visit Columbia University amid anti-Israel occupation - April 30, 2024
- DHS docs reveal where paroled migrants under controversial Biden flight program are landing - April 30, 2024