Conservative critics of Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership are warning that he has an uphill climb to winning back their support in time for House Republicans’ leadership elections at the end of this year.
“He’s gonna have a tough time based on past history, because I would submit he’s failed on just about everything other than initiating [the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas] impeachment effort,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-Va., told
