Johnson Fistel, Announces Investigations of the Proposed Sales of Covetrus, Hemisphere Media Group, and Manning & Napier

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Covetrus, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and TPG Capital.

CD&R already owns 24% of Covetrus’ outstanding shares of common stock. Under the companies’ merger agreement, announced on May 25, 2022, CD&R and TPG will acquire the remaining outstanding shares of Covetrus for $21 per share in cash.

Click or copy and paste the following link to submit your information:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/in v estigations/covetrus-inc-buy-out-deal

The investigation concerns whether the Covetrus board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Covetrus shares of common stock, especially given the Company’s projected revenue and earnings growth.

If you are a shareholder of Covetrus and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you’re interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV)

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Hemisphere Media Group breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Gato Investments LP.

On May 9, 2022, Hemisphere announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Gato Investments in an all-cash deal. According to the merger agreement, Hemisphere stockholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of Hemisphere common stock owned.

Click or copy and paste the following link to submit your information.:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/hemisphere-media-buy- o ut-investigation

The investigation concerns whether the Hemisphere board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Hemisphere shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given the 52-week high for Hemisphere was $13.19.

If you are a shareholder of Hemisphere and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you’re interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Manning & Napier breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Callodine Group, LLC.

On April 1, 2022, announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Callodine Group, LLC (“Callodine”) for $12.85 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Manning & Napier’s will be a private Company.

Click or copy and paste the following link to submit your information.:

https://www.joh n sonfistel.com/investigations/manning-napierbreached-buy-out-investigation

The investigation concerns whether the Manning & Napier board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Manning & Napier shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal price represents adequate consideration, especially given Manning & Napier has little debt and over $4.50 per share in cash.

If you are a shareholder of Manning & Napier and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you’re interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

Investor Relations