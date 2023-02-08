RACINE, Wis., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will hold its Annual Shareholders meeting on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The annual meeting will be a completely “virtual meeting.” Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 will be able to attend the annual meeting as well as vote and submit questions during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JOUT2023 and entering the 16-digit control number included on their Notice of Annual Meeting or Proxy Card or the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials.

A live listen-only web cast of the Annual Meeting may also be accessed at Johnson Outdoors’ home page. A replay of the audio cast will be available for 30 days on the Internet.

Information pertinent to the items to be voted upon during the Company’s Annual Meeting will be available in the Proxy Statement mailed to shareholders of record on or about January 9, 2023, and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the same date. The Company’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement will also be available on the Company’s website at www.johnsonoutdoors.com under Investors.

