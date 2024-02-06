House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., lashed out at President Biden Monday evening after the White House threatened to veto House Republicans’ stand-alone Israel aid bill.

“The President’s veto threat is an act of betrayal,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Israel is at war, fighting for its very right to exist, while our brave men and women in uniform are in harm’s way on his orders to deter Iran. In threatening to veto aid to Israel and to our military forces, Pres

