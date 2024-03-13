West Virginia — The next Congressional term could kick off with a rule change to make it harder to boot a House Speaker from power, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on Wednesday.

House Republicans are at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia for their annual retreat where party leaders and members plot the path forward for 2024 and beyond.

Johnson, who was optimistic that the GOP could retain and expand its razor-thin House majority in November, suggested the

[Read Full story at source]