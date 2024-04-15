House Republican leaders are convening an unusual Monday night meeting to discuss the path forward on aid to Israel and Ukraine.

Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend prompted an outpouring of support for the Jewish nation from Republicans and Democrats, with House GOP leaders pledging to take up a host of legislative measures to support Israel.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has vowed to act swiftly on some kind of funding for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion cont

[Read Full story at source]