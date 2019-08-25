Johnson to tell EU’s Tusk UK won’t pay £39 billion under no-deal Brexit: Sky News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tell European Council head Donald Tusk that the UK will only pay 9 billion pounds ($11 billion) instead of the 39 billion pound ($47.88 billion) liability agreed by former Prime Minister Theresa May under a no-deal Brexit, Sky News reported early on Sunday.
