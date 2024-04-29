Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is calling on President Biden to utilize the U.S.’s influence on the world stage to block the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) reported plan to issue arrest warrants for top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
If true, the warrants would be “baseless and illegitimate” and prove a blow to U.S. national security, Johnson said in an impassioned statement Monday.
“If unchallenged by the Biden
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Johnson urges Biden to intervene in ICC’s reported plan for Netanyahu arrest warrant - April 29, 2024
- Last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War lies in honor at US Capitol - April 29, 2024
- High-profile Dems victimized by string of crimes still deny blue state in crisis - April 29, 2024