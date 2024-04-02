Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declared that he’s committed to opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the remainder of his term, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has pitched a novel approach to continue funding the war effort — but Republican holdouts in both chambers may still derail the efforts of leadership to secure a new aid package.
“We’re funding what appears to be yet another forever war that will bankrupt future generations — all while disregardi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Iowa lawmakers pass teacher retention bonus for district hit by January shooting - April 2, 2024
- Oklahoma court considers whether to allow first publicly funded Catholic school in the US - April 2, 2024
- Connecticut man pleads guilty to attempted sexual assault of Muslim state representative - April 2, 2024