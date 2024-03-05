FIRST ON FOX: Speaker Mike Johnson’s guests at the State of the Union on Thursday will include a mother who lost her son to a pill laced with fentanyl and the mother of a Maryland woman who was raped and murdered in 2022, allegedly by an MS-13 gang member.
Johnson, R-La., has invited Tammy Nobles, whose 20-year-old daughter Kayla Hamilton was killed in her mobile home in 2022, to the Thursday address by President Biden. He has also invited Stefanie Turner, who formed T
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Sen Kyrsten Sinema announces she will not seek re-election - March 5, 2024
- Drug recriminalization could signal cultural shift in progressive state, Portland trial attorney says - March 5, 2024
- Alabama federal judge rules Biden admin’s small business reporting requirement unconstitutional - March 5, 2024