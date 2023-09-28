RESTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 35 of its technology partners at the IACP Conference hosted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), held October 14-17, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. Carahsoft’s booth #5327 and networking reception will highlight vendors and their solution offerings for law enforcement. The annual conference and exposition will unite more than 16,000 public safety professionals and 600 technology providers to discuss emerging field trends, explore innovative techniques and technology solutions, empower law enforcement departments for success and foster nationwide collaboration to enhance community protection. This year’s theme, “The Real Advantage,” will be integrated into the training, networking sessions and product and service demos, all aimed to support the law enforcement profession.

WHEN:

Saturday-Tuesday, October 14-17, 2023

WHERE:

San Diego Convention Center

111 Harbor Dr

San Diego, CA 92101

WHO:

Carahsoft and more than 15 partners in its booth will showcase a full range of law enforcement, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), mobility and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #5327 and additional Carahsoft vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

Vendor Partners Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#5327)

Saturday, October 14

12p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday October 15

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday October 16

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. • ADF Solutions • Blue Fusion • ADF Solutions • Corellium • Cytellix • Corellium • Guardian Score • Flashpoint • Datashapes • oVio • Guardian Alliance • SaferWatch • Red Hat • Interos • Siren • Ripcord • OPSWAT • Verkada • SaferWatch • Siren • Wickr • Siren • Zebra Additional Carahsoft Vendor and Reseller Partners at IACP:

• AutoReturn (#5824) • IDI (#5142) • Oracle (#4339) • Axon (#2619) • LexisNexis (#1311) • Samsung (#3117) • Cellebrite (#4907) • Lightsense Technology (#860) • Seerist (#728) • Chorus Intelligence (#5148) • Magnet Forensics (#2144) • Splunk (#2560) • Cobwebs Technologies (#2117) • Mark43 (#5445) • Tyler Technologies (#1339) • Everbridge (#2210) • Microsoft (#4917) • Zebra (#3127) • Flashpoint (#762) • Nuance (#4923) • Zencity (#4243)

CARAHSOFT-HOSTED EVENT:

Conference attendees are invited to join Carahsoft’s networking reception from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Moonshine Flats.

Moonshine Flats

344 7th Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, visit Carahsoft’s IACP event site or contact Jason Wheeler at (571) 662-3031 or IACP@carahsoft.com.

After the event, Carahsoft will host several follow-up educational webinars focusing on “Shaping the Future of the Policing Profession”. To learn more about the series, visit here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com